Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Week after massive quake, another magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippines

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 05:41 am IST

This comes over a week after a massive earthquake, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale, hit the Mindanao region.

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Mindanao in Philippines on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GZF) said.

Residents gather at a park amidst a tsunami warning after a 6.7 aftershock hits Davao Oriental province, in Mindanao early evening on October 10, 2025.(AFP)
Residents gather at a park amidst a tsunami warning after a 6.7 aftershock hits Davao Oriental province, in Mindanao early evening on October 10, 2025.(AFP)

The quake is the latest in a series of quakes which have jolted the Southeast Asian country recently. It comes over a week after a massive earthquake, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale, hit the Mindanao region.

Several school buildings and a hospital were damaged in the quake, and power supply was disrupted. The powerful tremors also triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted, and led to evacuations of coastal areas nearby.

The 7.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 62 km (38.53 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Schools were evacuated in Davao city, which has about 5.4 million people and was the biggest city near the epicenter. The authorities had warned of 'destructive tsunami' with ‘life-threatening’ wave heights and people had been asked to evacuate immediately to safer places after the October 10 quake.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Week after massive quake, another magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On