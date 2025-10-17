Week after massive quake, another magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Mindanao in Philippines on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GZF) said. Residents gather at a park amidst a tsunami warning after a 6.7 aftershock hits Davao Oriental province, in Mindanao early evening on October 10, 2025.(AFP)

The quake is the latest in a series of quakes which have jolted the Southeast Asian country recently. It comes over a week after a massive earthquake, measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale, hit the Mindanao region.

Several school buildings and a hospital were damaged in the quake, and power supply was disrupted. The powerful tremors also triggered a tsunami warning, which was later lifted, and led to evacuations of coastal areas nearby.

The 7.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 62 km (38.53 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Schools were evacuated in Davao city, which has about 5.4 million people and was the biggest city near the epicenter. The authorities had warned of 'destructive tsunami' with ‘life-threatening’ wave heights and people had been asked to evacuate immediately to safer places after the October 10 quake.