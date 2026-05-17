Wes Streeting, Andy Burnham, Angela Rayner: Who are the frontrunners to replace Keir Starmer as UK PM?

The power seat in the UK is again braced for a change of hands as Prime Minister Keir Starmer is likely to step down from his post, less than two years after he came to power. Though there hasn't been an official confirmation on exact date of Starmer's resignation, some reports suggest that this could happen as soon as Thursday. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. (AP)

Starmer's struggle for his political future comes after flurry of mishaps within the UK government, including the Labour Party's disastrous performance in the recent local elections in which the party lost almost 1,500 councillors.

In the backdrop of these slip-ups, Starmer is facing mounting pressure from some of the ministers and nearly 90 MPs to step down, thought Starmer had a few days ago said he would “get on with governing”, the BBC reported.

In this scenario, some of the top contenders for the UK PM post include former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, former health secretary Wes Streeting and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Here is what we know about the frontrunners:

Wes Streeting One of the frontrunners to lead the UK is former health secretary Wes Streeting whose resignation has put Starmer's future in peril.

He has shown inclination towards holding the power seat and said in his first speech since leaving the government that he will stand in any UK leadership contest.