What is ‘fuel surcharge’ and why are IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air increasing flight fares

Several Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and Akasa Air, have introduced fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices climb amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The crisis, caused by a military conflict between Iran and the United States, backed by Israel, will now raise the cost of air travel in India. Several Indian airlines, including IndiGo, have announced fuel surcharges to deal with rising fuel costs. (Bloomberg)

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association industry group, earlier told news agency Reuters that airfares could rise by up to 9%. Follow Iran-US war live updates here.

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Notably, fuel costs account for roughly one-quarter of airlines' total costs. At the same time, more flights are seeking routes that avoid West Asia, which is also driving up ticket prices.

Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air announce fuel surcharge: What is it? A fuel surcharge is an additional fee added to an airline ticket to cover rising fuel costs, especially when jet fuel prices rise sharply.

Some airlines manage sudden price increases through fuel hedging, a method that lets them secure fuel prices months or even years in advance.

However, not every airline follows this approach, and even those that do are usually covered only for part of their fuel requirements. If prices remain high for a long time, more airlines may raise fares.

Airlines usually introduce or raise this charge when fuel prices climb, as aviation fuel is one of their highest operating costs, according to reports.

Meanwhile, airspace closures have also forced airlines to divert flights around parts of West Asia. This leads to longer flight paths, more fuel use and higher operating expenses.

The surcharge is normally charged separately from the base airfare and increases the overall price passengers pay for a ticket.

How much fuel surcharge will be charged for Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air flights? The three airlines have announced fuel surcharges to deal with rising fuel costs. Here is how much extra you will have to pay when booking tickets: