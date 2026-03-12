From Air India to Qantas: Airlines hiking fares as fuel prices soar amid US-Iran war | Full list

Airlines across Asia and Europe are raising ticket prices and adding fuel surcharges as sharp swings in global oil prices, triggered by the ongoing Iran war, are pushing operating costs higher. Airlines across Asia and Europe are experiencing flight disruptions through the Middle East, and ticket fares are set to rise, impacting travellers worldwide. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Airlines are also grappling with major disruptions to flight routes through the Middle East. With many carriers avoiding the region due to security concerns, demand for longer alternative routes has surged, pushing ticket prices higher. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 43,000 flights to and from the Middle East were cancelled between February 28 and March 10, reported news agency Bloomberg.

Several airlines have already announced fare hikes or additional surcharges to offset rising fuel costs:

AirAsia Low-cost carrier AirAsia said it has raised fares and adjusted fuel surcharges, though it did not specify the exact increase. The airline said it will continue to monitor market conditions and make further changes if required.

Air India India’s Air India and Air India Express will introduce fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights starting March 12. Passengers on domestic and short-haul regional routes will pay an additional ₹399, while charges for Southeast Asia flights will increase to $60 from $40 and to $90 for Africa routes, the report stated. From March 18, the surcharge for flights to Europe will rise to $125, while passengers travelling to North America and Australia will pay $200.

Air New Zealand New Zealand’s national carrier Air New Zealand has confirmed ticket prices will rise, warning that further adjustments to fares, schedules and routes could follow if fuel costs remain elevated. The airline has also suspended its earnings forecast, saying previous assumptions about fuel prices are no longer reliable.

Cathay Pacific Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific also planned to double passenger fuel surcharges from March 18. On long-haul flights, the charge will increase to HK$1,164 from HK$569, with similar hikes expected on short and medium-haul routes, the report added.

Finnair Meanwhile, Finnair has cancelled all flights to Doha and Dubai through the end of March and said fluctuating fuel costs will be incorporated directly into ticket prices rather than through a separate surcharge.

SpiceJet Budget airline SpiceJet warned that carriers may have little option but to impose additional fuel surcharges if oil prices remain high. Founder Ajay Singh said the government should consider reducing jet fuel taxes, cautioning that oil prices even around $90 per barrel could become unsustainable for airlines.

Japan Airlines Meanwhile, Japan Airlines said it currently has no plans to advance its scheduled surcharge revision before April 1.

Other carriers that have announced fare increases or temporary fuel-related adjustments include: Hong Kong Airlines, Qantas, Thai Airways, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Norse Atlantic Airways, the report noted.