WATCH: Drone debris hits Dubai’s 23 Marina tower after aerial interception, smoke rises in plumes

Debris from an intercepted aerial projectile struck the facade of the 23 Marina Tower in Dubai on Saturday, sending smoke rising from the area and briefly alarming residents in the high-rise district. The 90-storey residential skyscraper is among the tallest buildings in Dubai’s Marina skyline.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed the incident on social media site X, saying that a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina was caused by debris from a successful aerial interception. It also added that the situation has been contained and no injuries were reported in the tower, which sits in a neighbourhood known for its luxury high-rise buildings.

“Authorities confirm that debris resulting from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the façade of a tower in Dubai Marina. The situation has been contained. No injuries were reported," the X post stated.