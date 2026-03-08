WATCH: Drone debris hits Dubai’s 23 Marina tower after aerial interception, smoke rises in plumes
Debris from an intercepted aerial projectile struck the 23 Marina tower, a 90-storey skyscraper in Dubai, on Saturday, sending smoke rising from the building.
Several videos emerged online and made rounds on social media, showing smoke surrounding the top of the building.
The Dubai Media Office confirmed the incident on social media site X, saying that a minor incident on the facade of a tower in Dubai Marina was caused by debris from a successful aerial interception. It also added that the situation has been contained and no injuries were reported in the tower, which sits in a neighbourhood known for its luxury high-rise buildings.
The incident came as sirens sounded across parts of the United Arab Emirates amid reports of intercepted projectiles believed to have been launched from Iran. According to the Dubai Media Office, debris from the interception also fell in the Al Barsha area, where a driver, believed to be Pakistani, was killed after shrapnel struck a vehicle.
“Authorities confirm that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver,” it said in a separate post.
Elsewhere in the city, Dubai briefly shut its main airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, after authorities said an unidentified object was intercepted nearby. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion followed by smoke near the airport area. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 also showed aircraft circling the airport in holding patterns during the disruption, while airline operations later resumed.