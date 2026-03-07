‘Victory or martyrdom’: Iran ambassador in India vows resolve amid US-Israel strikes

“We, the people of Iran, clearly declare that on this path we will either achieve victory or reach martyrdom. For us, both are honour and happiness,” Fathali said while speaking about the escalating military confrontation following US-Israel strikes on Iran, as per news agency ANI.

Mohammad Fathali, Iran’s ambassador to India, on Saturday said the Iranian people will not back down in the face of the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, declaring that they would either win or die trying.

Voices of support The remarks come as several religious leaders expressed solidarity with Iran. Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi said Iran would not surrender despite international pressure. “The believers of Karbala cannot surrender ever, even if they die… Iran stands alone against the world,” he said, adding that supporters were willing to fight if permitted by law, ANI reported.

Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, also spoke on the raging conflict and said the country was forced into a defensive position after being attacked.

“No one wants this situation… We were attacked by the United States. We have to defend ourselves. We sacrifice for our dignity, morality and independence,” he said.

"I am sure the future will be better for Iran. The relationship and friendship between Iran and India started 3000 years ago. I am sure our relationship will continue," he added, as quoted by the news agency,

War and calls for de-escalation The conflict intensified after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran last week killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hundreds of others, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran across the region. The conflict has caused thousands of deaths and disrupted air travel across the Gulf.

Amid the escalation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries and announced that Iran will suspend attacks on them unless an assault on Iran originates from their territory. He also said earlier that some countries have begun mediation efforts, while stressing that Tehran remains committed to defending its “dignity and authority.”