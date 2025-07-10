Search
What is Bitcoin's all-time high? Looking 5 ATHs previously recorded

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 02:55 AM IST

Bitcoin hit a new ATH of $112K on Wednesday, briefly topping May’s $111.9K. Prices later dipped to $110K amid post-tariff rebound and market volatility.

The cryptocurrency bitcoin recorded an all-time high (ATH) of $112,000, first time crossing over beyond the $112,000 mark. Launched in 2009, Bitcoin has seen a steady price rise over the year, recording all-time highs from time to time. Wednesday's ATH came after a stagnation caused by Trump's tariff policies, after prices hit their previous all-time high in May of around $111,891.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

However, Wednesday's rise in Bitcoin prices was followed by a sharp fall. As of this writing, bitcoin prices had consolidated from its all-time high of $112,055 to around $110,000, later on Wednesday afternoon.

In this article, we'll look at 5 times Bitcoin hit all-time highs (ATH):

1. April 2013

Since its launch in 2009, the Bitcoin price crossed the $100 mark for the first time on April 9, 2013. Triggered by the Cyprus banking crisis, prices soared to around $213

2. November 2013

Bitcoin prices continued to rise as media attention on this new form of currency increased, drawing in more interest among investors. After hitting new highs of $100 and $200 in early 2013, Bitcoin soared to an all-time high towards the end of 2013. In November 2013, it's prices hit a fresh high of $1,242.

3. December 2017

December 2017 was another glorious period for the Bitcoin industry. A boom in Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), coupled with ever-growing investor interest, took Bitcoin prices near $20,000. It hit a record high of $19,498 on December 17.

4. March 2024

As the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market normalized, Bitcoin recorded fresh new highs in 2024. The major trigger in the price increase was the US approval of spot-Bitcoin ETFs. From around $69,300 on Marc 5, 2024, prices hit $73,000 on March 13, 2024.

5. May 2025

In May 2025, Bitcoin reached its previous all-time high of $111,891 on May 22, 2025. It was triggered by the Trump administration's positive outlook on cryptocurrency.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
