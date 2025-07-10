What is Bitcoin's all-time high? Looking 5 ATHs previously recorded

The cryptocurrency bitcoin recorded an all-time high (ATH) of $112,000, first time crossing over beyond the $112,000 mark. Launched in 2009, Bitcoin has seen a steady price rise over the year, recording all-time highs from time to time. Wednesday's ATH came after a stagnation caused by Trump's tariff policies, after prices hit their previous all-time high in May of around $111,891. Representational image.(Unsplash)

However, Wednesday's rise in Bitcoin prices was followed by a sharp fall. As of this writing, bitcoin prices had consolidated from its all-time high of $112,055 to around $110,000, later on Wednesday afternoon.

In this article, we'll look at 5 times Bitcoin hit all-time highs (ATH):

1. April 2013

Since its launch in 2009, the Bitcoin price crossed the $100 mark for the first time on April 9, 2013. Triggered by the Cyprus banking crisis, prices soared to around $213

2. November 2013

Bitcoin prices continued to rise as media attention on this new form of currency increased, drawing in more interest among investors. After hitting new highs of $100 and $200 in early 2013, Bitcoin soared to an all-time high towards the end of 2013. In November 2013, it's prices hit a fresh high of $1,242.

Also read: Bitcoin price today: Why BTC is going up and is this an all-time high?

3. December 2017

December 2017 was another glorious period for the Bitcoin industry. A boom in Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), coupled with ever-growing investor interest, took Bitcoin prices near $20,000. It hit a record high of $19,498 on December 17.

4. March 2024

As the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market normalized, Bitcoin recorded fresh new highs in 2024. The major trigger in the price increase was the US approval of spot-Bitcoin ETFs. From around $69,300 on Marc 5, 2024, prices hit $73,000 on March 13, 2024.

5. May 2025

In May 2025, Bitcoin reached its previous all-time high of $111,891 on May 22, 2025. It was triggered by the Trump administration's positive outlook on cryptocurrency.