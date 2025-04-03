What is ‘Kailasa’, fugitive godman Nithyananda's fake nation under probe?

The Bolivian administration reportedly accused the representatives of Kailasa, the 'fake' Hindu nation founded by self-styled fugitive godman Nithyanand, of 'land trafficking after they negotiated 1,000-year leases with indigenous groups for swathes of the Amazon. Representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa", founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda at the UN Human Rights office in Geneva. (File)(File Photo)

At least 20 people associated with Kailasa were arrested last week in connection with the land-grabbing charges, the New York Times reported, quoting Bolivian officials.

In March 2025, the Bolivian government declared the agreements void and several Kailasans were deported to their actual home countries, among them India, the United States, Sweden, and China.

As Nithyananda's so-called self-created country makes headlines again, here are five facts about the ‘United States of Kailasa’.