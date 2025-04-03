Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is ‘Kailasa’, fugitive godman Nithyananda's fake nation under probe?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2025 07:41 PM IST

At least 20 people associated with Kailasa were reportedly arrested last week in connection with the land-grabbing charges.

The Bolivian administration reportedly accused the representatives of Kailasa, the 'fake' Hindu nation founded by self-styled fugitive godman Nithyanand, of 'land trafficking after they negotiated 1,000-year leases with indigenous groups for swathes of the Amazon.

Representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa", founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda at the UN Human Rights office in Geneva. (File)(File Photo)
Representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa", founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda at the UN Human Rights office in Geneva. (File)(File Photo)

At least 20 people associated with Kailasa were arrested last week in connection with the land-grabbing charges, the New York Times reported, quoting Bolivian officials.

In March 2025, the Bolivian government declared the agreements void and several Kailasans were deported to their actual home countries, among them India, the United States, Sweden, and China.

Also Read | How Nithyananda’s ‘Kailasa’ members grabbed land of indigenous groups in Bolivia, report details

As Nithyananda's so-called self-created country makes headlines again, here are five facts about the ‘United States of Kailasa’.

  • The United States of Kailasa was set up by fugitive Nithyananda in 2019 on an island off Ecuador in South America. He declared it the 'world's greatest and purest Hindu nation'.
  • Nithyananda's Kailasa claimed it to be a sovereign entity with its own flag, constitution, economic system, passport, and emblem.
  • According to its official website, 'Kailasa' is a movement ''founded and spearheaded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community from Canada, the United States and other countries and is created for and offers a safe haven to all the world's practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence''
  • In 2023, Kailasa duped the city of Newark in New Jersey into becoming a "Sister City" with the fake Hindu nation. Mayor Ras Baraka invited representatives of Kailasa to Newark City Hall for a "cultural trade agreement," but later, Kailasa was not a real country.
  • It was later found that the United States of Kailasa had signed a “cultural partnership” with over 30 American cities. Irrespective of the country's claim, Kailasa is not recognised by the UN and its human rights office declared that any submissions made by representatives of the so-called "United States of Kailasa were "irrelevant."

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / What is ‘Kailasa’, fugitive godman Nithyananda's fake nation under probe?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On