What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
The US House of Representatives is set to issue an ultimatum to vice president Mike Pence to remove President Donald Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. On Monday, House Republicans blocked the resolution that called on Pence to invoke 25th Amendment in order to convene the cabinet and declare Trump unfit for the office after he incited a mob that stormed the US Capitol. The House with Democratic majority will now vote on the resolution to put pressure on the vice president.
What is the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution?
The amendment was proposed by Congress in the aftermath of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and was ratified by the states on February 10, 1967. The amendment contains four sections that lay out the provisions for presidential succession, owing to different reasons.
The first section states that if the president dies, or undergoes medical treatment, or is incapacitated, the vice president takes over as the president. The second section addresses the vacancies in the office of the vice president. The third section enables the president to declare himself or herself unable to discharge the duties and resign from the office.
“The Watergate scandal of the 1970s saw the application of these procedures, first when Gerald Ford replaced Spiro Agnew as Vice President, then when he replaced Richard Nixon as President, and then when Nelson Rockefeller filled the resulting vacancy to become the Vice President,” according to Cornell Law School.
Also Read | House set to give Mike Pence ultimatum before moving to impeach Donald Trump
In the ongoing scenario, Congressional Democrats want Pence to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. Under Section 4, a president can be removed from the office if he/she is deemed incapable to “discharge the powers and duties” of the office, empowering the vice president to discharge those power and duties as acting president. The fourth section of the 25th amendment has never been invoked in the history of the United States.
Is it likely to get invoked?
Though the resolution to call on the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment is likely to pass in a Democrats-controlled House, Pence has not shown any intention to act on it. The resolution is mostly a symbolic gesture by Democrats to show that they have exhausted all options before moving to the impeachment proceedings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak court sentences 3 to 2 years of jail for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time for peace and for calm in US', says Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mike Pompeo slams Iran for Al-Qaida support on his way out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German police shuts down 'Darknet' marketplace that traded drugs, Bitcoin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU regulator ponders Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approval by January end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
F-35 flies with 871 flaws, only two fewer than year earlier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump may be shielded from riot charges by a previous Supreme Court ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams impeachment move as Democrats press ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How black boxes of crashed Indonesian jet will be handled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese city of Langfang goes into lockdown amid new Covid-19 threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is the 25th Amendment and why is Pence under pressure to invoke it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump rejects blame for Capitol riot, calls rally ‘totally appropriate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Move to impeach continuation of greatest witch hunt in political history: Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada to ban import of goods from China that use forced labour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox