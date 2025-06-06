What Poland’s new president means for Europe

THE PRESIDENTIAL election in Poland on June 1st was a distillation of the political choice facing all Europe these days. Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw, was backed by the centrist, pro-European government. Karol Nawrocki , a nationalist historian and former amateur boxer, was nominated by Law and Justice (PiS), the hard-right opposition party, and supported by Donald Trump’s administration and by populists abroad. The campaign was bitter, and close enough that exit polls on the evening of the election had the mayor narrowly ahead. But when all the votes were counted it was Mr Nawrocki who had won, taking 50.9% of the vote to Mr Trzaskowski’s 49.1%.

Mr Nawrocki presented himself as the candidate to hold the government of the prime minister, Donald Tusk, in check. “We will not allow Donald Tusk to consolidate his power,” he said at his post-election rally, denouncing the government for aiming to achieve a “monopoly”. For supporters of Mr Trzaskowski or Mr Tusk, that has an ironic ring. Since coming to office in 2023 the prime minister has been trying to undo PiS’s attempt at state capture while it was in power from 2015 to 2023, when it packed the courts and independent institutions with its cronies. Conflicts with European courts led the European Union to cut off aid for years.

Mr Nawrocki’s victory may now cripple the government’s effort to repair the rule of law. The PiS-backed candidate is new to politics, but he can wield a simple tool—by using the presidential veto to block Mr Tusk’s agenda. The government lacks the three-fifths majority in parliament needed to override it. The hard right’s win seems also likely to touch off a crisis for Mr Tusk’s eclectic coalition, which includes everything from progressive leftists to a conservative farmers’ party. PiS will doubtless try to persuade right-leaning MPs to defect and bring down the government.

Even if it fails, the next elections to parliament are due in 2027. Either way, Mr Tusk appears now to be a lame duck, though he tried to dispel that impression by calling a confidence vote supposedly to demonstrate the strength of his coalition’s majority; it will take place on June 11th. Mr Nawrocki’s victory worried investors. Poland’s bullish stockmarket fell by 2% after the results were announced.

Mr Trzaskowski owes his loss in part to the government’s inability to deliver. When Mr Tusk won the election in 2023, he promised to purge PiS’s cronies from the courts, public media and state-owned companies. But the outgoing president, Andrzej Duda, also aligned with PiS, blocked crucial reforms and routine appointments. Mr Tusk put much of his rule-of-law agenda on hold. That was not his fault, but on other priorities, such as liberalising access to abortion (which PiS had all but banned), he was unable to get his unruly coalition to agree. Poles have clearly lost patience: in an exit poll on June 1st by OGB, a Polish pollster, 47% of voters said they had a poor opinion of the government, while just 30% had a favourable one.

The Polish presidency is not responsible for EU policy; Mr Tusk, not Mr Nawrocki, will continue to attend EU summits. Nonetheless, the president-elect can be expected to try to shift the country in a Eurosceptic direction. He was endorsed during the campaign by Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, and by others from the EU’s populist bloc. “We don’t want to be a European Union province,” he told supporters at a rally. Mr Nawrocki has also turned away from PiS’s traditionally firm support for Ukraine, pledging during the campaign to oppose that country’s admission to NATO, though there is very little chance that this will happen soon.

For many of Mr Nawrocki’s opponents, the most troubling aspect of his victory is his tainted past. In the last weeks of the campaign, journalists reported claims that in the early 2000s he procured sex workers for guests at a hotel where he worked. He denies those allegations. He has acknowledged, however, that in his 20s he engaged in mass brawls with other football hooligans. Newspapers reported for weeks on his relationship with an aged neighbour, whom he allegedly scammed out of his flat. Mr Nawrocki and his allies call such allegations a smear campaign by Mr Trzaskowski and the state media.

To stay on top of the biggest European stories, sign up to Café Europa, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter.