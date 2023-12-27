What Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has said about Christmas with royals

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle joined the royal family Christmas gathering at the Sandringham Estate in England in 2017. Meghan Markle was then Duke of Sussex' fiancée. It was the first time the public saw her standing shoulder to shoulder with future in-laws, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle was the first fiancée to receive a Christmas invite from Queen Elizabeth as Princess Diana, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate Middleton could not join the celebrations until they were married to make their first festive royal appearance. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Variety's Power of Women at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle has rarely spoken about her royal Christmas experiences even though she has attended the Sandringham events twice in 2017 and 2018. She opened about spending Christmas with the royal family in the third episode of her Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries which was released in December 2022.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Describing her first festive period spent, she recalled the "constant movement and energy and fun" at Sandringham and said that at dinner she had been seated next to Prince Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, who "chatted" throughout the evening.

What Meghan Markle said about royal family Christmas

“I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham. Calling my mom, and she's like, 'How's it going?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh, it's amazing.' It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun. At dinner, I was sat next to H's grandfather [Prince Philip] and I just thought it was so wonderful. And I was like, 'Oh, we chatted and it was so great. And I talked about this, and talked about this.' He was like, 'You had his bad ear. He couldn't hear anything you were saying.' I was like, 'Oh. Well, I thought it went really well.'”

What Prince Harry said about Meghan Markle's first royal Christmas

Prince Harry said, "She really enjoyed it. The family loved having her there and you know, there's always that family part of Christmas, there's always that work element as well. And I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law, running around with the kids and Christmas was fantastic, and as I say, we're really looking forward to the New Year."