Israel army chief on Gaza war amid regional tensions: 'Will last many more…'

Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will likely go on for many months, the country's military chief Herzi Halevi said. "There are no short cuts in dismantling a terrorist organization," he said in a televised statement on the Gaza border.

"We will reach Hamas' leadership," he asserted as the Israel-Hamas war saw regional tensions spike with explosions reported off the coasts of Egypt and Yemen, US strikes in Iraq and strikes from Lebanon as well. The tensions soar following Hamas' unprecedented attack against Israel from Gaza on October 7 which killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians. Hamas also took around 250 hostages, of whom 105 have been released and several killed. In retaliation, Israel led a relentless air and ground offensive that has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and killed at least 20,915 people, mostly women and children.

“There are no magic solutions, there are no short cuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting. We will reach Hamas' leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months,” he said, adding, "We said from its first moments that this would be a long war because it was right to set far-reaching goals and we will reach far, that's why the duration will be long."

The duration will allow the military to adapt its methods and "ultimately, will we be able to say that there is no enemy surrounding the state of Israel? I think that's too ambitious, but we will create a new security situation," he asserted.

Here are top updates from Israel-Hamas war: