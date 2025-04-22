What's in Pope Francis' open casket? Items that'll be buried with him in Rome

Pope Francis' funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, the Vatican confirmed. On Wednesday, the first photos of the 88-year-old's body in an open casket were made public. He could be seen lying in a wooden coffin dressed in red, with a rosary placed on his hands. Francis' body will be on display for the public to pay their respects in St Peter’s Basilica from Wednesday morning. The body of Pope Francis is placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence(via REUTERS)

The 88-year-old Vatican chief died on Monday following a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

First details on Pope Francis' funeral

The Vatican said that the Argentine pontiff's funeral will take place on Saturday at 10 AM local time in the square in front of St Peter's Basilica. The coffin will be taken inside the church, before it is taken to the Roman basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.

Pope Francis had previously said that he wants to have a simple funeral. In an interview in 2023, he said he would be laid to rest in his town at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome’s Esquilino neighbourhood.

What items will be buried with the Pope?

Several symbolic items are placed in the casket. They include the miter, Francis' hat, the crozier, or pastoral staff, and his rosary. Traditionally, a small bag of coins minted during the reign is also placed in the coffin. John Paul II was buried alongside 26 coins, one for each year of his reign.

Along with these items, a legal document called a rogito, which records the pope's life, is also placed in the coffin. A copy of it is kept in the Vatican's archives.

Generally, popes are buried holding a rosary, a death certificate and the broken fisherman’s ring, which is a unique signet ring presented to each Pope during his papal inauguration. It is destroyed before the burial, marking an end to the pope's reign.