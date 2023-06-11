When Prince William ‘slept’ during a royal engagement, Meghan Markle was…

In 2018, Prince William appeared to fall briefly asleep during a royal engagement. The incident happened just days after the birth of his youngest son. The video from the day has been shared widely on social media when Prince William attended the annual ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018. The service commemorated Commonwealth soldiers from Australia, New Zealand and Canada who died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. Prince William attended the annual ANZAC Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018.(File)

Just two days before, Prince William's wife Kate Middleton had given birth to the couple's third child, Prince Louis. The footage shared on social media of Prince William was taken from the official broadcast of the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

"A prince or not, having a newborn is exhausting," a user commented while another said, "Bless him, all parents know that feeling. It's those moments where you have to TELL your eyes to open back up."

"As a mom who had a six month old at the time I was like same dude/same," a third wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding took place less than a month later after the service. For the ANZAC commemoration, Kate Middleton had chosen to remain at home but Prince William was accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was Meghan's first official ceremonies at the Abbey.

Prince Harry reflected on the relationship between Meghan and Kate during this period in his tell-all memoir Spare. The Duke of Sussex recounted that relations between Meghan and Kate were increasingly strained during the period between Louis' birth and the royal wedding. Kate had taken offence to Meghan attributing the princess' forgetting something at the time to "baby brain."

In a subsequent confrontation, Prince Harry claimed Kate told Meghan that the comment had "hurt" her and that they weren't close enough to “talk about my hormones!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON