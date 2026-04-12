When Trump said Iran ‘never lost a negotiation’: His old post returns as Islamabad talks fail

The Iranian embassy in India on Sunday mocked a 2020 social media post by US President Donald Trump, in which he claimed that Iran had never won a war. The said post on X (then Twitter) was reportedly Trump's first public statement after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a top official of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in January 2020. In the post, Donald Trump seemed to mock his predecessor, Barack Obama, over the 2015 US-Iran nuclear deal. (AP File)

In the post, Trump seemed to mock his predecessor, Barack Obama, over the 2015 US-Iran nuclear deal in which, as per Trump, Iran managed to extract more than the US could.

He wrote, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

Sharing the screenshot of the post, the Iranian embassy in India said that not only has Iran “never lost a negotiation”, it “also recently won a major war” against the US.