Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Though Russia is widening its attack on Ukraine, things are not going as US intelligence had predicted and that’s what is perplexing the experts as to what Russia has up its sleeves. A senior US defence official told Reuters that from the first six days of Russia’s offensive against Ukraine, it seems that Russia is not willing to take high risks with their own aircraft and pilots.
Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation on Ukraine on February 24. Analysts expected that the Russian military would immediately destroy Ukraine’s air defence.
In an article titled The Mysterious Case of the Missing Russian Air Force, a think-tank said that it remains a mystery why Russia launched this huge military campaign but not using its airforce.
Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying, firing at each other: Reports
“These initial stand-off strikes followed the pattern seen in many US-led interventions since the end of the Cold War. The logical and widely anticipated next step, as seen in almost every military conflict since 1938, would have been for the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) to mount large-scale strike operations to destroy the UkrAF,” the article said.
Does ‘ghost of Kyiv’ really exist? Here's your answer
Rob Lee, a Russian military specialist at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, told Reuters that many of Russia’s actions are confusing. "There's a lot of stuff they're doing that's perplexing… Because every day it goes on there's a cost and the risk goes up. And they're not doing that and it just is really hard to explain for any realistic reason,” he said.
David Deptula, a retired US Air Force three-star general told Reuters that probably Russians are now discovering that they are not as good as they presumed they were. "The Russians are discovering that coordinating multi-domain operations is not easy," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Putin bans Russians from leaving the country with $10,000+ foreign currency
“Russian President Vladimir Putin has now signed a decree prohibiting Russians from leaving the country with more than USD 10,000 in foreign currency,” The Kyiv Independent tweeted.
-
Russian soldiers punching holes in their vehicles, crying: Reports
Russian troops invading Ukraine are suffering from low morale and many of them are sabotaging their vehicles, a Pentagon official has said, as reported by the New York Times. Apart from the drooping morale, the soldiers are also suffering from a shortage of resources, including food and fuel.
-
Russia escalates attacks on civilian areas ahead of 2nd round of talks: 5 points
Ukrainian city Zhytomyr came under attack after a Russian cruise missile hit residential areas of the city killing at least four people, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, said on his Telegram channel. This comes as Russia warned Ukraine of high-precision strikes.
-
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
-
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.