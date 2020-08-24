e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to leave at end of August

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2020 16:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway(Reuters photo)
         

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said late on Sunday that she will be leaving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month”, she said in a statement.

Her departure, about two months before Trump seeks re-election, comes at a crucial time for the president. It leaves him without one of his more passionate spokespersons about his political and policy choices.

Conway was his third campaign manager in 2016 and has been one of Trump’s most loyal and outspoken defenders in public and on cable news.

She was also the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign to victory.

More recently, the adviser was instrumental in getting Trump to restart regular, though shorter, White House briefings about the coronavirus outbreak, a practice that officials have viewed as successful in helping to stop a drop in opinion polls the president has suffered largely because of his handling of the pandemic.

In a separate statement on Twitter, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, said he was stepping back from his role in the Lincoln Project, a project with the stated mission to “defeat Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box”.

The decisions by the Conways come a day after their 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, said on Twitter that she was seeking “emancipation”. Claudia has previously been outspoken on social media against her parents’ views.

George Conway, a conservative lawyer who had co-founded the Lincoln Project, has been a vocal critic of the president.

In a public feud with Kellyanne Conway’s spouse last year, Trump called him a “wack job” and a “husband from hell”, prompting George Conway to say Trump was mentally unfit for his office.

On Sunday, Kellyanne Conway described her time in the administration, and previously with the 2016 campaign, as “heady” and “humbling”.

She had survived several rounds of staff turnovers in an often chaotic and drama-ridden White House.

tags
top news
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
CWC meet: Sibal backtracks after reacting to ‘colluding with BJP’ remark
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise to SC, says it would be ‘insincere’
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
CWC meeting Live updates: ‘Nobody can question my loyalty to Congress’, says Mukul Wasnik
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
‘A year has lapsed’: Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to relieve her of party chief duties
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
Amid Covid-19, Mumbai witnesses quietest Ganesh Chaturthi in 17 yrs
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
No NEET exam abroad, but students allowed to come by flight: SC
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In