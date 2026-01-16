White House says Iran stopped 800 executions under Trump pressure

White House on Thursday said that Iran has halted 800 executions of the protestors under the pressure from US President Donald Trump. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also added that US military action also remains an option. Karoline Leavitt said that "The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted," (Bloomberg)

"All options remain on the table for the president," she said, adding that Trump had warned Tehran of "grave consequences" if the killing of demonstrators continued.

"All options remain on the table for the president," she said, adding that Trump had warned Tehran of "grave consequences" if the killing of demonstrators continued.

Iran has been shaken by some of the biggest anti-government protests amid a week-long internet blackout. A Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Wednesday that Iranian security forces had killed at least 3,428 protesters, adding that the final toll would be far higher, the report said.

The US Treasury also announced new sanctions targeting Iranian officials on Thursday, with Tehran already under restrictions over its nuclear programme.

The developments came hours ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on Iran later on Thursday, which was requested by the US.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he had received assurances from "very important sources on the other side" that executions would not go ahead. This came as Gulf allies reportedly tried to pull Trump back from issuing military action over Iran.

A senior Saudi official told AFP on Thursday that Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman led efforts to talk Trump out of an attack, fearing "grave blowbacks in the region".

Iranian authorities have lashed out at protestors who they claim have been backed by Israel and the US, and earlier vowed a fast-track justice. Activists express concern that this might lead to a spree of executions.

(With inputs from AFP)