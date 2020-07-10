e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into coronavirus origin

WHO advance team on way to China to set up probe into coronavirus origin

The two WHO experts, specialists in animal science and epidemiology, will work with Chinese scientists to determine the scope and itinerary of the investigation.

world Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:33 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
A pedestrian in protective suit rides an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China.
A pedestrian in protective suit rides an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country, at Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China.(REUTERS)
         

An advance team from the World Health Organization (WHO) has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus which sparked the pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The two WHO experts, specialists in animal science and epidemiology, will work with Chinese scientists to determine the scope and itinerary of the investigation, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing. “They are gone, they are in the air now, they are the advance party to work out the scope,” she said.

The WHO will have no role in an independent panel, announced on Thursday, to review the global handling of pandemic, Harris said, adding: “From now on it is completely hands off”.

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In