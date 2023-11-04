close_game
News / World News / 'Who am I?' Kate Middleton's unexpected response to child asking who she is

‘Who am I?’ Kate Middleton's unexpected response to child asking who she is

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 04, 2023 08:13 PM IST

Kate Middleton gave an unexpected reply to a child who asked her who she was during their Scotland visit

During their Scotland visit, Kate Middleton showcased her unwavering support for her husband Prince William. On Thursday, the royal couple went on an outing in Burghead, Scotland, to meet with mental health organisations supporting the youth in rural communities. During their joint visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales cheerfully greeted the crowd, where Kate had a sweet exchange with a child. The duo made a stop at an elementary school, where one of the children asked Kate who she was. To this, she replied, “Who am I? I'm married to William.” The adorable video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, winning the hearts of netizens online.

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, in Moray, Scotland November 2, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Princess of Wales also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visit Outfit Moray, in Moray, Scotland November 2, 2023. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

In the video clip, Kate can be seen talking with children outside the Burghead Primary School. She said to one of them among the group holding Scottish flags, “I really like your school.” She then gave a high five to a cheery kid. Just seconds after this, she gave an unexpected reply to a youngster who asked about her identity. As she said, “I'm married to William,” she pointed to her left, where Prince William was standing. She further said, “I know! It was very nice to meet all of you.” Her response showed her supportive role to Prince William.

The video clip soon went viral on social media and users flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts. One user wrote, “OMG, she's so lovely!” Another user said, “I love this. Catherine is so down to earth.” One more social media expressed, “She didn't even call him “Prince William”. They don't need titles to connect with people and be loved!” Yet another user said, “Sweet, subtle, and very respectful reply to anyone, especially a child. Catherine let the child summarise their own answer by subtly stating the key to her position/status. The humbleness & mutual respect is genuine.”

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
