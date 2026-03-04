Who are the Kurds? CIA reportedly trying to arm key Iranian opposition groups along Iraq border; details

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is reportedly in talks with the Kurdish armed groups in Iran and Iraq with the intention of arming them to take power in Iran through an uprising, CNN reports. The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency is shown at the entrance of the CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia. (REUTERS)

The update comes after Axios reported earlier that Trump held talks with president of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI), Mustafa Hijri.

The Iranian Kurds are one of Iran's largest minorities, at around 7-12 million people, or 8-15% of the country's total population. They reside primarily in northwestern Iran, in provinces like Kurdistan, Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, and Ilam.

The Kurdish armed forces are playing a key role against the opposition to the current Iranian regime with both on-ground mobilizations and statements seeking global solidarity. The groups have recently formed a coalition and hinted at a potential on-ground action against the Iranian regime.

Notably, along with conducting strikes on US and Israeli facilities across the Middle East, Iran is also hitting the Kurdish armed groups fearing a potential uprising.

In fact, a senior Iranian Kurdish official said to CNN that the Kurdish armed forces may launch an on-ground operation against the clerical regime soon. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the current power vacuum after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “big opportunity.”

Who Are The Iranian Armed Kurdish Groups? The Iranian Kurds, predominantly Sunni Muslims, have been a major opposition force of the Shia regime in Iran. Several Kurdish armed groups operate along the border with Iraq and Turkey.

The Iranian Kurds are known to face systemic discrimination in education, employment and services despite constitutionally promised equality. Most armed Kurdish groups seek autonomy or independence from Iran.

Major Parties And Recent Coalition The oldest Kurdish resistance group operating in Iran is the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (KDPI). They have been active since the founded 1945 and maintains a contingent of Peshmerga fighters.

The other groups include Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that operates in Iraq and Turkey, primarily; the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK); Komala Party, a Marxist-leaning party; and, finally, the Khabat Organization.

Kurdish Parties Form Coalition On February 22, as talks between US, Israel and Iran were underway, five of the above groups, PDKI, PJAK, PAK, Khabat and one Komala branch formed a coalition after eight months of talks. The coalition is called "Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan."

Over the years, the Kurdish parties have been fighting the IRGC and has extensive ground experience of taking part in protests and attacks against the IRGC. Arming them with US weapons could significantly alter the situation on the ground in Iran, even as attacks from Israel and the US continue.