Technology giant Apple introduced its thinnest smartphone yet – iPhone Air – at its much-anticipated annual event on Tuesday, September 9. The phone has a sleek titanium design, with both back and front covered with Ceramic Shield. Born and raised in London, Abidur Chowdhury is an industrial designer working with Apple in the United States’ San Francisco. (abidurchowdhury.com)

The phone was introduced by Abidur Chowdhury, an industrial designer with Apple, who said that their intention was to “make an iPhone that feels like a piece of future”.

“It’s the thinnest iPhone ever, with the power of Pro inside. A paradox you have to hold to believe,” Chowdhury said while introducing the smartphone.

Who is Abidur Chowdhury?

Born and raised in London, Abidur Chowdhury is an industrial designer working with Apple in the United States’ San Francisco. The about section of his website reads, "I was born and raised in London, and I’m now a designer based in San Francisco where I’ve been so so fortunate to have been able to work on so many incredible things.”

He also says that he loves to solve problems and learn new things and nothing gets him more excited than “creating innovative products people can’t bear to be without.”

Chowdhury has done his bachelor's degree in product design and technology from United Kingdom’s Loughborough University. He then worked as an industrial design intern at firms such as Cambridge Consultants and Curventa, and industrial designer with Layer Design, according to his LinkedIn.

Chowdhury then worked as a freelancer for a while in London before moving to California and starting his stint with Apple in January 2019. He has been working with Apple as an industrial designer for almost seven years now.

According to several reports, Abidur Chowdhury is Bangladeshi-origin.

iPhone Air

What perhaps makes iPhone Air special, according to Apple, is the number of features it offers despite its sleek and compact design. Apple says that iPhone Air, which measures just 5.5mm in thickness, is the “most power-efficient iPhone ever made” and has “fantastic all-day battery life.”

The phone is equipped with a powerful 48 megapixel fusion main camera and 18 megapixel center stage front camera.

The phone also features a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 1–120Hz ProMotion adaptive refresh rate, delivering fluid scrolling and smooth graphics performance, and is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which brings Pro-class performance to a new tier.