Who is Humam Sakhnini? Meet Discord's new CEO replacing Jason Citron

Jason Citron bid goodbye to Discord after a long stint of 13 years, and now it is Humam Sakhnini, the former Vice Chairman of Activision Blizzard, who will be replacing him. Sakhnini has been at the middle of things around the world of technology for more than a decade and brings along a rich gaming industry experience. New Discord CEO arrives

Discord was founded by Jason Citron in 2012 and he has continued being the top boss at the company since 2012, alongside Chief Technology Officer Stanislav Vishnevskiy. Now, he will be Citron parting ways with Discord and Sakhnini will be entrusted with guiding Discord towards the next levels in the world of tech and gaming.

Here's what you didn't know about Humam Sakhini

Activision is known for one of its masterpieces, Call of Duty and its multiple chapters and releases have turned it into a full-blown franchise that is loved by gamers across the world. However, one must know that one of the key people responsible towards Call of Duty's unwavering success through the years is Humam Sakhnini. He is expected to now put all his rich experience and focus on Discord and its focus on the gaming industry.

During his stint with Activision Blizzard, Humam Sakhnini managed a multi-billion dollar portfolio of blockbuster gaming franchises including the likes of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and even the popular mobile game Candy Crush. Sakhnini was also the President of King Digital Entertainment before his days at Activision.

According to Discord's site, Sakhnini is all set to join in as the CEO of the company. Interestingly, the change in Discord's leadership comes right after reports emerging that the company is planning on launching its own initial public offering (IPO). However, these reports have not yet been confirmed from company sources.

Jason Citron's warm welcome for Humam Sakhnini

Meanwhile, departing CEO Citron took to X to share the message to his followers and employees at Discord that he is departing and that Humam Sakhnini will be taking his place instead. He also went on to write, "Building Discord has been one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences of my life. What started as a simple idea—to help friends talk while playing games—has grown into something far bigger than I ever imagined.

Citron continued, I’ll be transitioning to a new role as Board Member and Advisor, and continuing to support Discord through this next chapter. I'm incredibly proud of what we’ve built together—and even more excited for what’s ahead."