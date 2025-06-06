Who is Kulvir Shergill, the Indian-origin UK drug lord who claimed to be a ‘male escort’?

Kulvir Shergill, an Indian-origin head of an organised crime group, who has been accused of masterminding international conspiracies to import huge sums of cocaine into the United Kingdom, was sentenced to 21 years and three months in jail on Friday. Kulvir Shergill's crime group imported around 250kg of cocaine into the UK.(X)

The National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation discovered that Shergill's crime group imported around 250kg of cocaine with a street value of GBP 20 million between February 26 and April 24, 2020, and they used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the deals, according to a PTI news agency report.

Also Read | Al Qaeda tried to poison UK water supply, ex-security minister shares shocking details

Shergill and his accomplices are "directly responsible for the horrendous consequences Class A drugs (banned) have among our communities,” the report quoted Rick Mackenzie, NCA operations manager.

Who is Kulvir Shergill?

Kulvir Shergill, a 43-year-old man of Indian origin from the West Midlands, was running a high-level drug trafficking operation that flooded the UK with cocaine worth over £20 million.

However, Shergill claimed that he made his money through male escort bookings, teaching martial arts and lucrative personal trainer work.

Also Read | Punjab: Drug racket kingpin Bhola out of jail after 11 years

According to NCA investigators, Shergill's crime group imported around 250kg of cocaine with a street value of GBP 20 million between February 26 and April 24, 2020.

The probe also revealed that they used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange the deals.

The investigation found that using the EncroChat handle “orderlyswarmer”, Shergill arranged premises for Class A drugs to be delivered in the UK.

Other members of Shergill's gang?

On September 20 last year, Shergill was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court. The final member of his gang, 43-year-old Jagdeep Singh, was jailed for the same offences this week.

Jagdeep Singh was an electrician by trade, and was tasked with taking receipt of drug deliveries and acting as a warehouseman.

Also Read | Drug kingpin Navin Chichkar deported from Malaysia

At the time of his arrest in April 2020, he had 30kg of high-purity cocaine. He has now been sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars.

Three other OCG members were also sentenced last September: Khurram Mohammed, 37, jailed for 14 years and four months as Shergill’s second-in-command and was a trusted worker.

(with PTI inputs)