Who is Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuba president, dating actor Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas, the 2023 Oscar-nominated Cuban-Spanish actress, is known for keeping much of her private life under wraps, however, she has hit headlines after being spotted with the stepson the current President of Cuba, sparking rumours of the two being in a relationship. Manuel Anido Cuesta is the stepson of Miguel Díaz-Canel, the President of Cuba.(iHOLA! Magazine)

However, recent photographs featured on the cover of 'HOLA' magazine show the actress with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Ana de Armas had previously dated Paul Boukadakis, the vice president of Tinder.

The pictures have surfaced a few months after a Cuban influencer revealed that Manuel Anido Cuesta and Ana de Armas, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2023 for Best Actress for her performance in Blonde, were getting to know each other and had even gone on vacation together. Although Ana had not posed with Boukadakis for a while, the rumors did not gain relevance because there was no evidence and the couple had not announced their separation.

Who is Manuel Anido Cuesta | 5 facts

Manuel Anido Cuesta is the stepson of Miguel Díaz-Canel, the President of Cuba.

2. Manuel Anido Cuesta is a lawyer and is known for maintaining a low profile on social media, with only occasional appearances with his father Miguel Díaz-Canel on official trips.

3. Manuel Anido Cuesta reportedly got his early education in his hometown but graduated in Law from the University of Havana in 2019.

4. Despite not holding official positions in the Cuban government, Manuel is part of stepfather and Cuban President Díaz-Canel's inner circle of power, according to local media reports.

5. After beginning his professional career, his proximity to the presidential family has reportedly allowed him to serve as part of President Díaz-Canel's security team, as per Cuban news portal CiberCuba.

The rumoured couple was also captured kissing and holding hands while spending time with one another in New York City.