Who is Meher Afroz Shaon? Bangladeshi actress-singer detained amid fresh violence

Meher Afroz Shaon, a Bangladeshi actress, was detained by the detective branch of the Bangladesh Police for questioning on charges of conspiring against the state, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Meher Afroz Shaon, a Bangladeshi actress-singer.

The detention took on Thursday, with additional commissioner Rezaul Karim Mollick stating that Meher Afroz Shaon was taken in after receiving some information, without elaborating further.

"After receiving some information, we have detained Meher Afroz Shaon for questioning," Rezaul Karim Mollick, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told news agency ANI over the phone.

On being asked whether the actress would be arrested, the official said, “We have not taken any decision yet.”

Who is Meher Afroz Shaon?

Meher Afroz Shaon, a well-known actress, director, dancer, and playback singer, has been critical of the interim government of Bangladesh on Facebook, ANI reported.

Her detention comes amid a series of protests and vandalism, including an attack on the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka.

Shaon won Bangladesh National Film Award for best female playback singer for her performance in the film 'Krihnopokkho' (2016).

She was the wife of the late popular writer and director Humayun Ahmed.

Shaon is the daughter of Engineer Mohammad Ali, a prominent Awami League leader. Her mother also served as an Awami League MP in the reserved women's seat from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2009 to 2014, The Week reported.

Many perceive Shaon's arrest as politically motivated, given her close ties to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reports suggest that she had been vocal in her criticism of Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh protesters torch houses of Awami League leaders

Protesters in Bangladesh have attacked, torched houses of leaders of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League across the country and murals of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were demolished and defaced in nearly two dozen districts, according to media reports.

The unrest sparked after a live online address of Sheikh Hasina.

A fire has been set at the house of Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Selim in Dhaka’s Banani on Friday.

The fire was set around 1:30am on Friday, but due to a lack of police protection, the Fire Service was delayed and was not able to reach the scene until 2:45am.

Unruly crowds set the fire at Selim’s residence in Banani. Security concerns prevented the Fire Service vehicles from accessing the site immediately, the Fire Service control room duty officer was quoted as saying by the United News of Bangladesh (UNB).

A day after the Dhanmondi-32 residence of Sheikh Mujib was torched and torn down, protesters attacked, ransacked, and set fire to the house of Obaidul Quader, general secretary of Awami League (AL) and former road, transport and bridges minister, in Noakhali's Companiganj, the Daily Star reported on Friday.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year, when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League’s 16-year regime.

Hasina's father is widely viewed as an independence hero, but anger at his daughter has tarnished his legacy.

In a Facebook livestream, Hasina condemned the attack and demanded “justice”.

"They can demolish a building, but they can't erase history," she said.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

(With input from agencies)