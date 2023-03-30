Home / World News / Who is Shamsuzzaman Shams? Bangladesh journalist charged over food cost article

Who is Shamsuzzaman Shams? Bangladesh journalist charged over food cost article

ByMallika Soni
Mar 30, 2023 07:46 PM IST

Shamsuzzaman Shams: Shamsuzzaman Shams's newspaper Prothom Alo informed that the reporter was picked up from his home by the police.

Shamsuzzaman Shams- a report from a leading newspaper in Bangladesh- was charged for writing "false news" after an article written by him on high food prices went viral, news agency AFP reported. Bangladesh police charged Shamsuzzaman Shams under the Digital Security Act which has been widely used by the government to silence journalists and critics, rights groups said, as per the report.

Shamsuzzaman Shams: Police escort reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams (C), who has been arrested and charged under the Digital Security Act.(AFP)
Shamsuzzaman Shams's newspaper Prothom Alo informed that the reporter was picked up from his home by the police. Bangladesh's home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the reporter was questioned by police for a “false story”.

"A case has been filed against him," the minister said as per AFP, adding that Shamsuzzaman Shams would be released from custody soon but could be arrested again for further clarification. AFP reported that Shamsuzzaman Shams was charged with "smearing the image of the government with a false news".

The article included quotes from ordinary people talking about the everyday struggles they face in the country. Cost of food has soared in the country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes as Reporters Without Borders ranked Bangladesh 162 of 180 countries in its 2022 World Press Freedom Index, below Russia (155) and Afghanistan (156).

