WHO raises alarm over fresh Covid surge in Europe: All you need to know

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded alarm over rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Europe, with Hans Kluge, the world health body's regional director for the continent, expressing his ‘grave concern’ over the pace at which the infection is spreading across 53 countries of the region. “ Last week, Europe saw an increase of six per cent in fresh Covid-19 infections as compared to those during the previous week. Overall, during the past four weeks, it has seen a rise of more than 55 per cent in daily cases. It is, therefore, once again at the epicentre of the pandemic,” Kluge noted.

The official further laid out two factors which, according to him, have led to a surge in new cases of the viral disease: ease in restrictions and low vaccination.

Here are the latest updates on fresh Covid-19 surge in Europe:

(1.) With more than 37,000 fresh infections on Friday, Germany saw a record single-day rise for second consecutive day, after 33,949 people tested positive on Thursday. According to the German government, the virus is quickly spreading among those yet to be vaccinated, and has thus requested people to take both doses.

(2.) French President Emmanuel Macron will address the country on November 9, as the seven-day average of fresh infections has risen to 6200, as against less than 4200 in early October. On Wednesday, the French government made face masks compulsory for school children in 39 regional departments with high infection rates.

(3.) On Friday, Italy saw an increase in its new cases from a day ago though the daily toll came down. There were 6764 new patients as against 5905 on Thursday. There were 51 related fatalities, down from 59 on November 4.

(4.) Austria, which logged a near-record 9388 new cases on Friday, has announced that people yet to be fully vaccinated will be prohibited from entering cafes, restaurants and hair saloons. Also, the Austrian government expects a new record rise in cases in the coming days.

(5.) Greece, too, has announced prohibitions for those not fully vaccinated. People need to get tested for Covid-19 twice a week. Also, a negative test report will be required to avail services from banks, shops and other establishments.

