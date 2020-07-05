e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO reports record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases, up more than 212,000

WHO reports record daily increase in global Covid-19 cases, up more than 212,000

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

world Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Geneva
A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus disease outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, US.
A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at restaurants are permitted to offer al fresco dining as part of phase 2 reopening during the coronavirus disease outbreak in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, US. (REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

tags
top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
LIVE: Mexico overtakes France with fifth-highest Covid-19 deaths
LIVE: Mexico overtakes France with fifth-highest Covid-19 deaths
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In