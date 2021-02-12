WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins
All hypotheses are still open in the World Health Organization's search for the origins of Covid-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing on Friday.
A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely. The United States has said it will review the mission's findings.
"Some questions have been raised as to whether some hypotheses have been discarded. Having spoken with some members of the team, I wish to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study," Tedros said.
"Some of that work may lie outside the remit and scope of this mission. We have always said that this mission would not find all the answers, but it has added important information that takes us closer to understanding the origins of the Covid-19 virus," he said.
The mission has said its main hypotheses are that the virus originated in a bat, although there are several possible scenarios for how it passed to humans, possibly first by infecting another species of animal.
The former administration of US President Donald Trump, which left office last month, said it believed the virus may have escaped from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China has strongly denied this, and says the Wuhan Institute of Virology was not studying related viruses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to revoke 'terrorist' status of Yemen's Houthis on Feb 16: Antony Blinken
- Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States would "closely monitor" Houthi activities and is "actively identifying" new sanctions targets, especially those responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says all hypotheses still open in probe into virus origins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN rights body unanimously adopts Myanmar resolution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Anthony Fauci urges people to keep wearing masks as vaccines roll out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump critics call for permanent Facebook ban of ex-president
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC condemns China's removal of World Service in Hong Kong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration launches review aimed at closing Guantanamo prison
- Aides involved in internal discussions are considering an executive action to be signed by President Joe Biden in coming weeks or months, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling a new effort to remove what human rights advocates have called a stain on America’s global image.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo’s aide says data on Covid death was withheld
- State Attorney General Letitia James has also accused the Cuomo administration of undercounting Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%, and of obscuring data available to assess the risk to patients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden views Valentine's Day decorations on White House lawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unbelievable' tornado tears through Turkey injuring 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy records worst year in three centuries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mekong River at 'worrying' low level amid calls for more Chinese dam data
- The vital waterway has turned blue along the Thai-Laos border, from its usual murky brown colour - signaling shallow water and low levels of nutrition-rich sediment - partially from outflow restrictions from the Jinghong dam in China's Yunnan province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden administration to allow 25,000 asylum-seekers into US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immigration to Canada falls by half on pandemic disruptions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia ready for split with EU if sanctions over Navalny arrest imposed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox