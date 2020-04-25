e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO says you may catch coronavirus more than once, warns against idea of ‘immunity passports’

WHO says you may catch coronavirus more than once, warns against idea of ‘immunity passports’

The WHO guidance came after some governments suggested that people who have antibodies to the coronavirus could be issued an “immunity passport”.

world Updated: Apr 25, 2020 14:52 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
United Nations
WHO said there was no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.
WHO said there was no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.(Reuters)
         

Catching Covid-19 once may not protect you from getting it again, according to the World Health Organization.

“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the United Nations agency said in an April 24 statement.

The WHO guidance came after some governments suggested that people who have antibodies to the coronavirus could be issued an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate” that would allow them to travel or return to work, based on the assumption that they were safe from re-infection, according to the statement. People issued such a certificate could ignore public-health guidance, increasing the risk of the disease spreading further.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

While many countries are currently testing for antibodies, these studies aren’t designed to determine whether people recovered from the disease acquire immunity, the WHO said.

tags
top news
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
Don’t allow entry into Delhi without Aarogya Setu App, Lt Guv Anil Baijal told
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
‘Can’t have lockdown of people, lockout of economy’: Kapil Sibal to govt
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
Covid-19: India cases set to cross 25,000 mark
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
LIVE: Salons, barbershops, restaurants will not be open, says MHA
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
This is God here: Brett Lee on if Kohli can break Sachin’s 100 tons record
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Not a single car sold? Auto makers in India may be bowled out for duck in April
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
Covid vaccines in human trials bring hope, Ramzan menu for patients: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news