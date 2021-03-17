'Who would have thought ...': Prince Charles takes swipe at anti-vaxxers
Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday criticised those lobbying against coronavirus vaccines, saying they can "protect and liberate" some of society's most vulnerable members.
In a wide-ranging article for the Future Healthcare Journal in which he called for an integrated approach to healthcare, the heir to the throne also took a swipe at those speaking out against Covid-19 shots.
"Who would have thought ... that in the 21st century that there would be a significant lobby opposing vaccination, given its track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases and its current potential to protect and liberate some of the most vulnerable in our society from coronavirus?" he wrote.
The prince, 72, who tested positive for the coronavirus himself in March last year, and other senior members of the royal family have been vociferous in their support of the shots.
Last month, he and his wife Camilla, 73, had their first Covid-19 doses, while Queen Elizabeth, 94, has also encouraged people to get a shot saying it did not hurt and those who were wary about it should think of others.
However, the focus of the prince's article, published on Wednesday, was his message that long-term health issues needed to be addressed by integrating science, public policy and personal behaviour.
"I also believe that medicine will need to combine bioscience with personal beliefs, hopes, aspirations and choices," Charles wrote, calling for an open-minded approach to complementary medicine whose virtues he has long espoused despite criticism from some in the medical profession.
In 2011, a leading professor of complementary medicine accused the prince of "quackery", saying that he and other backers of alternative therapies were "snake-oil salesmen" who promoted products with no scientific basis.
Charles said he had always advocated "the best of both worlds" to bring evidence-informed conventional and complementary medicine together and seek a middle ground over the issue.
"Only then can we escape divisions and intolerance on both sides of the conventional/complementary equation, where on the one hand, the appropriate regulation of the proven therapies of acupuncture and medical herbalism is opposed, while on the other we find people actually opposing life-saving vaccinations," he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia, Iran targeted 2020 US election: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Georgia massage parlour shootings leave 8 dead, 1 suspect captured at Acworth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Who would have thought ...': Prince Charles takes swipe at anti-vaxxers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran enriching uranium with advanced machine type at underground plant: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump tells his supporters to get vaccine shots, says 'would recommend it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin tried to help Trump against Biden in 2020 US elections: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
58 killed in 'barbarous' Niger attacks near Mali border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not enough': UK drivers on Uber's minimum wage, pension, holiday pay move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK foreign minister Raab says democracy in retreat globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 die, more than 1,000 injured as Iran citizens celebrate fire festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks between Prince Harry and brother William remain 'unproductive': Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
- Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill previously rejected Chauvin’s attempt to tell the jury about the 2019 arrest, but heard fresh arguments Tuesday from both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's new health minister signals little change in policy to fight Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 dead, 2 held in shooting near Boise State University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health experts under pressure as countries suspend use of AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox