Why are Iran and Israel fighting? Rivalry of regional foes explained

The conflict between Israel and Iran, which erupted on June 13, shows no signs of de-escalation, with the United States making its entry into the regional conflict following an unprecedented strike on three nuclear sites in Iran. Rescue workers and firefighters survey the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv.(AP)

While US President Donald Trump warned Iran of future attacks if it fails to make peace, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the US attacks "will have everlasting consequences" and that Tehran "reserves all options" to retaliate.

Even as the US strikes hit Iranian sites, Tehran continued its attack on Israel, launching fresh missiles targeting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Iran Israel war news LIVE updates

How did the latest conflict start?

Israel launched a large-scale attack across Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear and military targets in the country. A day ahead of the attack, the Israel Defense Forces had asked the people in Tehran to evacuate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country launched Operation Rising Lion to "roll back Iranian threat to Israel's very survival."

Iran retaliated by launching 100 missiles towards Israel, targeting multiple cities in Israel, including the capital Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem, in an operation it called True Promise 3.

However, the Israeli strike killed several top Iranian military leaders, including Hossein Salami, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and several nuclear scientists and former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization.

While the Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 865 people and wounded 3,396, 29 people have been killed in Israel, according to the Washington-based group Human Rights Activists.

Are Israel and Iran fighting for the first time?

Iran and Israel were allies until the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, which brought supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to power.

Iran's secret nuclear programme was revealed by Western intelligence services in 2002. After years of negotiations and backdoor channeling, Iran announces a nuclear agreement with the West in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Ever since, Iran has alleged Israeli attacks against its nuclear program, including mysterious explosion, death of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and attack on underground nuclear facility in Natanz.

Meanwhile, Iran has used the Axis of Resistance- non-state actors developed by Tehran over decades to launch strikes against Israel. The Axis of Resistance includes Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in the Palestinian territories.

When Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, Iran helped establish Hezbollah by offering the militant group funds and military training. It also helped Hamas in Gaza and Houthis in Yemen.

After the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in 2023, Hezbollah launched its missiles and land attack against Israel. However, Israel managed to eliminate top Hezbollah commanders, including Hassan Nasrallah in an air attack on Lebanon's capital Beirut in September 2024.

Having degraded its arsenal and no proper leadership, Hezbollah had not launched any retaliation response after Israel started the conflict with Iran.

Earlier in April, 2024, an Israeli airstrike demolished Iran’s Consulate in Syria's Damascus killing 16 people. Iran responded by firing over 300 missiles and attack drones.

Israel also assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in an airstrike during a visit to Tehran in July 2024.

On October 1, 2024, Iran launched between at least 180 missiles against Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh and Nasrallah. This was the second direct attack by Iran against Israel last year, following the April attack.