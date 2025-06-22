Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Khamenei’s circle issues stark warning after US strikes Iran: 'Target naval fleet'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Shariatmadari is the managing editor of the conservative Kayhan newspaper and is also described as a close confidant of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, several Iranian officials have warned of ‘severe consequences’ for the US in response to its recent strikes in Iran. 

Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei had warned of the US of severe consequences in case of its intervention.(AP)
Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei had warned of the US of severe consequences in case of its intervention.(AP)

Reacting to the US' strikes on Iran, a representative for Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a fresh warning to the United States. Follow LIVE updates on Iran-Israel war here.

"It is now our turn to act without delay. As a first step, we must launch a missile strike on the US naval fleet in Bahrain and simultaneously close the Strait of Hormuz to American, British, German, and French ships," Hossein Shariatmadari, was quoted as saying in Kayhan newspaper - a conservative and hard-line Iranian daily.   

Shariatmadari is the managing editor of Kayhan, and is also described as a close confidant of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Also Read: 'Future attacks will be lot greater, easier': Trump in address to nation after Iran strikes

Khamenei's warning ahead of strikes

While an official statement and reaction from Khamenei is awaited, the Ayatollah's Telegram account reposted an earlier warning issued by the Supreme Leader. 

In his statements during a televised address, Khamenei warned the US against military intervention in the Iran-Israel conflict. 

“The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm Iran will encounter,” Khamenei says in the video.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage,” said Khamenei, adding that ”the US is entering in this matter [war] is 100% to its own detriment. The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter.”  

News / World News / Khamenei’s circle issues stark warning after US strikes Iran: 'Target naval fleet'
