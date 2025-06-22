US B-2 bombers flew 37 hours non-stop, refueling mid-air to hit Iran nuclear sites

The United States, in an unprecedented move early Sunday, launched military strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran using the B-2 stealth bombers and bunker-buster bombs. B-2 stealth bomber is the backbone of the US Air Force.(AP)

US President Donald Trump, who made the announcement shortly after the strike, said B-2 stealth bombers were used to attack three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

The B-2 bombers, which started from Missouri early on Sunday, made a 37-hour journey while striking nuclear targets in Iran and refueling several times mid-air before returning to the US, the New York Times reported, quoting US officials. Iran Israel war news LIVE updates

The advanced jet, estimated to be around $2 billion, roughly covered 11,400 kilometers from the Missouri airbase to Iran and then back to the US.

Trump, who was the first to announce the strikes, said the American jets were safely on their way home, adding that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the Iranian sites, including Fordow.

During the operation, six bunker-buster bombs were used in the strike on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles targeted the other two nuclear sites.

In a media briefing after the US operation, Trump said Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were completely obliterated, warning Iran of future attacks if it fails to make peace.

What are B-2 Stealth Bombers?

B-2 stealth bomber is the backbone of the US Air Force and remains one of the most survivable aircraft in the world.

The aircraft, with the most sophisticated defence technology, is known for its low observability, all-altitude capability, and ability to penetrate the most sophisticated air defenses.

As per a Fox News report, US dropped six Bunker buster bombs to target Fordow nuclear site in Iran. The B-2 is the only American fighter jet capable of carrying the Massive Ordnance Penetrator on bombing missions.