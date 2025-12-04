Why did Bangladesh's war crimes tribunal issue arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina's son

The Bangladesh International Crime Tribunal (ICT) Thursday issued an arrest warrant against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Sajeeb Wazed Joy is currently residing in the United States.(REUTERS)

This comes even as a Dhaka court earlier this week sentenced former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to five years imprisonment on charges of corruption.

The ICT has also sentenced 78-year-old Hasina to death for the students who were killed during last year's protests in Bangladesh. Following this, the country sent a fresh extradition request to India, making it the third formal extradition request since Hasina fled to India.

Why was a warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina's son Joy?

The ICT had issued the arrest warrant against Joy on charges of committing crimes against humanity by shutting down the internet during the student-led protests in Bangladesh in July 2024, news agency ANI reported.

The ICT-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortaza, issued the warrant, with other two members of the tribunal being Justice Md. Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Md. Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The tribunal, while hearing the case, also took into account the allegations levelled against former state minister for information and technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, according to the ANI report.

Additionally, both Sheikh Hasina and Joy face charges in three cases filed over alleged irregularities in plot allocations made by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Bangladesh's public agency responsible for urban planning. The allocations were made in Dhaka’s Purbachal New Town Project.

According to Prothom Alo, Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to seven years in each of the three cases, thus totalling to 21 years in prison. Joy has been sentenced to five years in prison in one case, along with a fine of Tk 100,000.

While Hasina fled to India after the student uprising last year, Joy is currently residing in the United States of America. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is now holding trial against Hasina and her family members.