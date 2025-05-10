Why is Johnny Somali facing 31-year prison sentence in South Korea? Full list of charges explained

Johnny Somali, the popular streamer whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael, is under legal fire in South Korea with a new sex crime charge that could potentially land him up to 31 years in prison. This latest accusation adds to the growing list of legal troubles surrounding the American content creator, whose provocative behaviour while streaming overseas has frequently attracted controversy and scrutiny from authorities. Streamer Johnny Somali is under investigation in South Korea with new sex crime charges, potentially facing 31 years in prison.(@johnnysomalia/ Instagram)

Also Read: Meteorologist Mark Johnson exits News 5 Cleveland: What really happened?

Johnny Somali faces another deepfake allegation in South Korea

Previously banned from Japan and Israel, the streamer visited South Korea in 2024, where he displayed provocative behaviour as he harassed local people, disrupted businesses and challenged other streamers only to provoke them. He even got knocked out by a former Korean Navy SEAL officer during one of his antics, while the officer was fined for assault.

His woes began with allegations that he distributed a deepfake video showing him kissing popular Korean streamer BongBong. According to Legal Mindset, a YouTube lawyer, a second deepfake charge has now been filed against Somali, possibly involving other prominent Korean figures with whom he had previously clashed online.

In South Korea, the distribution of deepfake videos is treated as a sex crime, and each count results in 10.5 years in prison, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Also Read: Karoline Leavitt gets brutally mocked for ‘Carla Hayden inappropriate books’ remark

Other charges against Johnny Somali

Johnny Somali has already pleaded guilty on one count of Obstruction of Business, which carries 5 years alone and was charged for the same count a second time. Thus, adding up to his prior charges, he currently faces a possible 31 years of sentence in prison if found guilty.

In addition to the deepfake charges, Johnny Somali is facing a series of serious allegations, including threats to spread HIV, promoting North Korean propaganda, and breaching anti-terrorism laws. These claims have yet to result in formal charges, but they remain under active investigation by South Korean authorities.