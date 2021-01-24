IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Why Joe Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats
Joe Biden privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list.(Reuters Photo )
Joe Biden privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Why Joe Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats

  • In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc worried.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:43 PM IST

President Joe Biden is confronting the political risk that comes with grand ambition.

As one of his first acts, Biden offered a sweeping immigration overhaul last week that would provide a path to US citizenship for the estimated 11 million people who are in the United States illegally. It would also codify provisions wiping out some of President Donald Trump's signature hard-line policies, including trying to end existing, protected legal status for many immigrants brought to the US as children and crackdowns on asylum rules.

It's precisely the type of measure that many Latino activists have longed for, particularly after the tough approach of the Trump era. But it must compete with Biden's other marquee legislative goals, including a $1.9 trillion plan to combat the coronavirus, an infrastructure package that promotes green energy initiatives and a “public option” to expand health insurance.

In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc, worried that Biden and congressional leaders could cut deals that weaken the finished product too much — or fail to pass anything at all.

“This cannot be a situation where simply a visionary bill — a message bill — gets sent to Congress and nothing happens with it,” said Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, which advocates for low-income immigrants. “There’s an expectation that they will deliver and that there is a mandate now for Biden to be unapologetically pro-immigrant and have a political imperative to do so, and the Democrats do as well.”

If Latinos ultimately feel betrayed, the political consequences for Democrats could be long-lasting. The 2020 election provided several warning signs that, despite Democratic efforts to build a multiracial coalition, Latino support could be at risk.

Biden already was viewed skeptically by some Latino activists for his association with former President Barack Obama, who was called the “deporter in chief” for the record number of immigrants who were removed from the country during his administration. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont defeated Biden in last year's Nevada caucuses and California primary, which served as early barometers of the Latino vote.

In his race against Trump, Biden won the support of 63% of Latino voters compared with Trump's 35%, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide. But Trump narrowed the margin somewhat in some swing states such as Nevada and also got a bump from Latino men, 39% of whom backed him compared with 33% of Latino women.

Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1996 to carry Arizona, in part because of strong grassroots backing from Mexican American groups opposed to strict GOP immigration policies going back decades. But he lost Florida by underperforming in its largest Hispanic county, Miami-Dade, where the Trump campaign's anti-socialism message resonated with Cuban- and some Venezuelan Americans.

Biden also fell short in Texas even though running mate Kamala Harris devoted valuable, late campaign time there. The ticket lost some sparsely populated but heavily Mexican American counties along the Mexican border, where law enforcement agencies are major employers and the GOP's zero-tolerance immigration policy resonated.

There were more warning signs for House Democrats, who lost four California seats and two in South Florida while failing to pick up any in Texas. Booming Hispanic populations reflected in new US census figures may see Texas and Florida gain congressional districts before 2022's midterm elections, which could make correcting the problem all the more pressing for Democrats.

The urgency isn't lost on Biden. He privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list. As vice president, he watched while the Obama administration used larger congressional majorities to speed passage of a financial crisis stimulus bill and its signature health care law while letting an immigration overhaul languish.

“It means so much to us to have a new president propose bold, visionary immigration reform on Day 1. Not Day 2. Not Day 3. Not a year later,” said New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, his chamber's lead sponsor of the Biden package.

Menendez was part of a bipartisan immigration plan championed by the “Gang of Eight” senators that collapsed in 2013. Obama then resorted to executive action to offer legal status to millions of young immigrants. President George W. Bush also pushed an immigration package — with an eye toward boosting Latino support for Republicans before the 2008 election — only to see it fail in Congress.

Menendez acknowledged that the latest bill will have to find at least 10 Republican senators' support to clear the 60-vote hurdle to reach the floor, and that he's “under no illusions" how difficult that will be.

Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a moderate Republican from Florida, said Biden may find some GOP support but probably will have to settle for far less than what’s in his original proposal.

“Many Republicans are worried about primary challenges,” Curbelo said, adding that Trump and his supporters’ championing of immigration crackdowns means there's “political peril there for Republicans.”

But he also said Democrats could alienate some of their own base by appearing to prioritize the needs of people in the country illegally over those of struggling US citizens and thus “appearing to overreach from the perspective of swing and independent voters.”

Indeed, Democrats haven't always universally lined up behind an immigration overhaul, arguing that it could lead to an influx of cheap labor that hurts US workers. Some of the party's senators joined Republicans in sinking Bush's bill.

Still, Latinos haven't forgotten past immigration failures and have often to blamed Democrats more than Republicans.

Chuck Roca, head of Nuestro PAC, which spent $4 million on ads boosting Biden ads in Arizona, said that while Hispanics have traditionally tended to support Democrats, he has begun to see trends in the past decade where more are registering as independent or without party affiliation. Those voters can still be won back, he said, but only if Latinos see real change on major issues such as immigration “even if it's piecemeal.”

“They have to get something done if they want to start to turn around the loss of Latino voters,” said Rocha, who headed Latino voter outreach for Sanders’ presidential campaign. “They have to do everything in their power now to get Latinos back.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
biden administration us immigantion policy joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy(Representational Image / AP)
The Gulf of Guinea, off the coasts of Nigeria, Guinea, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, is the most dangerous sea in the world for piracy(Representational Image / AP)
world news

Armed pirates attack Turkish ship off West Africa; kill 1, kidnap 15

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:26 PM IST
Turkey’s Maritime Directorate said the crew initially locked themselves in a safe area but the pirates forced entry after six hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past an almost empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ailing Pope Francis, making limited public appearances due to persistent pain, drew attention to the plight of homeless people in winter, including a Nigerian man who froze to death not far from the Vatican. (AP)
A man walks past an almost empty St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Ailing Pope Francis, making limited public appearances due to persistent pain, drew attention to the plight of homeless people in winter, including a Nigerian man who froze to death not far from the Vatican. (AP)
world news

Ailing pope, reducing appearances, prays for homeless dead

AP, Vatican City
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Francis on Sunday asked for prayers for the 46-year-old man named Edwin who he said was “ignored by all, abandoned, even by us.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting will be held via video conference arranged at the Prime Minister's House and a committee room of the Cabinet Division.(Reuters)
The meeting will be held via video conference arranged at the Prime Minister's House and a committee room of the Cabinet Division.(Reuters)
world news

Amid ailing economy, Imran Khan to mortgage Islamabad's biggest park to get loan

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • According to a report by Dawn, the proposal to mortgage the F-9 park to get a loan of around 500 billion will be included in the agenda of the next meeting of the federal cabinet, scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The F-9 park, is one of the largest covered green areas in Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hundreds of National Guard members are camped out at the Capitol to protect lawmakers, some still reeling from the violence and preparing for Biden's inauguration next week.(AFP)
Hundreds of National Guard members are camped out at the Capitol to protect lawmakers, some still reeling from the violence and preparing for Biden's inauguration next week.(AFP)
world news

US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The contrasting cases highlight the dilemma faced by police departments nationwide as they review the behavior of dozens of officers who were in Washington the day of the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list.(Reuters Photo )
Joe Biden privately spent months telling immigration advocates that major overhauls would be at the top of his to-do list.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Why Joe Biden's immigration plan may be risky for Democrats

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:43 PM IST
  • In the best of circumstances, enacting such a broad range of legislation would be difficult. But in a narrowly divided Congress, it could be impossible. And that has Latinos, the nation's fastest growing voting bloc worried.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An employee picks up a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Reuters)
An employee picks up a vial containing CoronaVac, Sinovac Biotech's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Butantan biomedical production center in Sao Paulo, Brazil.(Reuters)
world news

Turkey to get a further 6.5 million Sinovac vaccines on Monday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Three million doses of the CoronaVac have already arrived and 10 million more doses were expected in total in Turkey's second consignment from Sinovac Biotech.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with Chief Executive of Gazprom company Alexei Miller at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference call with Chief Executive of Gazprom company Alexei Miller at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS/Files(via REUTERS)
world news

Russia ready for talks with new Joe Biden administration if US is willing

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Relations between Moscow and Washington have been at their lowest since the end of the Cold War, with the two sides at odds over Russia's role in Ukraine and allegations of its meddling in US elections, which it denies, among other issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock holds a news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

England ‘long way’ from easing virus lockdown as ‘vaccine escape’ concerns grow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:37 PM IST
The virus variants have triggered concerns among the health experts and scientific community at a time when the government is trying to contain the pandemic through vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Dutch police patrol at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: Arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss Tse Chi Lop

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimated that Tse's drug syndicate earned as much as $17 billion from trafficking drugs in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 20, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Scottish leader says Boris Johnson fears democracy over independence issue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Scotland voted against independence by 55% to 45% in a 2014 referendum. But a majority of Scots also backed staying in the European Union in the subsequent 2016 Brexit vote, stoking demands by Scottish nationalists for a new independence vote after the UK as a whole voted to leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view picture shows people receiving the vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary healthcare maintenance organisation (HMO) centre, amid Israel's third national lockdown, at an underground parking lot in Givatayim Mall, near Tel Aviv, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Files(REUTERS)
A general view picture shows people receiving the vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary healthcare maintenance organisation (HMO) centre, amid Israel's third national lockdown, at an underground parking lot in Givatayim Mall, near Tel Aviv, Israel January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Israel includes teens in vaccination drive, eyeing exams

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The vaccines were initially limited to the elderly and other high-risk categories, but are now available to anyone over 40 or - with parental permission - those between 16 and 18. The inclusion of late-teens is meant "to enable their return (to school) and the orderly holding of exams,'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Council President Charles Michel refused to bow to British insistence for the EU to fundamentally change its negotiating stance and cede more to UK demands.(Reuters Photo)
European Council President Charles Michel refused to bow to British insistence for the EU to fundamentally change its negotiating stance and cede more to UK demands.(Reuters Photo)
world news

EU will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts: Charles Michel

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Pfizer last week said it was temporarily slowing supplies to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output. On Friday, AstraZeneca also said that initial deliveries to the region will fall short because of a production glitch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The leaders discussed the need for coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran, and Russia.(AFP)
The leaders discussed the need for coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran, and Russia.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden talks transatlantic ties, Covid-19, climate change with Boris Johnson

PTI, Washington/london
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The conversation with UK PM Johnson over phone on Saturday was Biden’s third involving a foreign leader since his inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A far cry from the images of the 2011 Arab Spring and 2013 overthrow of the Morsi government-- this view at noon in front of Tahrir Square, in Cairo, Egypt.(REUTERS)
A far cry from the images of the 2011 Arab Spring and 2013 overthrow of the Morsi government-- this view at noon in front of Tahrir Square, in Cairo, Egypt.(REUTERS)
world news

Arab Spring exiles look back 10 years after Egypt uprising

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
A decade later, thousands are estimated to have fled abroad to escape the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi that is considered even more oppressive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terror groups had virtually stopped using WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Later, it was found that they have switched over to new applications available free of cost on the world wide web, a security official said.(Reuters)
Terror groups had virtually stopped using WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Later, it was found that they have switched over to new applications available free of cost on the world wide web, a security official said.(Reuters)
world news

'No WhatsApp, FB messenger': Terror groups in Pak switch to new messaging apps

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The government had suspended internet across Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state in August 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP