Why William ‘sought assurances from the Queen’ that Meghan wouldn't wear Diana's jewellery at her wedding

A new book has claimed that Prince William banned Meghan Markle from wearing his late mother’s jewellery at her wedding to his brother, Prince Harry. Royal correspondent and author Robert Jobson said that William was worried about the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Meghan, which was moving at a great pace. William ensured Meghan didn't wear Diana's jewellery at her wedding, new book claims (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/Pool)

The Daily Mail obtained an excerpt from Jobson’s upcoming book titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales, where he claimed that the Prince of Wales urged Harry to “cool the relationship” by letting Meghan adjust to the royal way of life before tying the knot.

“William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother’s bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank,” Jobson wrote.

William is said to have proposed to Kate Middleton with Princess Diana’s 12-carat sapphire and diamond ring.

‘Harry felt affronted and judged it to be an insult’

Jobson revealed that the relations between Harry and William had already soured before Meghan married the Duke. But the relationship between the brothers worsened after Harry introduced Meghan to William and Kate. Jobson claimed that William was concerned about how fast Harry’s relationship with Meghan was progressing.

“Harry claimed that the goodwill from William and Catherine disappeared long before the build-up to his wedding,” Jobson wrote. “William had confided to his brother that he believed it would be better to give Meghan more time to adjust to the royal way of life and suggested he cool the relationship.”

“Harry felt affronted and judged it to be an insult. As a direct result, his relationship with his brother deteriorated fast. According to Harry’s book ‘Spare,’ William physically attacked him,” he added.

Harry and Meghan met in June 2016 and started dating five months later. They tied the knot in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.