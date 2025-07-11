Search
Wife of Lufthansa CEO expresses 'deep sorrow' over fatal car accident in Italy's Sardinia

Published on: Jul 11, 2025 10:26 PM IST

Local media reports said Vivian Spohr was at the wheel of a SUV that was in collision with a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Tuesday in Porto Cervo.

Vivian Spohr, the wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, said on Friday she was “at the compete disposal” of Italian judicial authorities following the death of a 24-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in Sardinia.

Vivian Spohr was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Local media reports said Vivian Spohr was at the wheel of a SUV that was in collision with a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Tuesday in Porto Cervo. Gaia Costa, 24, from Tempio Pausania, in the Gallura region of northern Sardinia, died of serious head injuries at the scene, according to reports.

In a statement issued by her Italian lawyer on Friday, the 51-year-old German businesswoman expressed "dismay and deep sorrow for this grave accident, which has devastated a family, the town of Tempio, and the entire community of Gallura.”

The statement added that Spohr places herself “at the complete disposal of the Italian judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, while aware that such a great personal loss cannot be repaired, will take steps to mitigate its consequences.”

Spohr had been staying at her family’s vacation home when the accident occurred, local media reported. She returned to Germany shortly after the accident.

