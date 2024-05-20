WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against extradition to US, rules UK court

Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, can appeal against an order for his extradition to the United States, a London court ruled on Monday. Julian Assange faces 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of a trove of classified U.S. documents almost 15 years ago. (AP Photo/ File)

Assange, 52, has been held in London's Belmarsh Prison since April 2019, following his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy where he had sought asylum for nearly seven years. The US government has charged him with 18 counts, including espionage and hacking government computers, stemming from WikiLeaks' 2010 release of thousands of classified documents.

Assange's lawyers argued that the U.S. provided “blatantly inadequate” assurances the whistleblower would have free press protections if extradited to America to face espionage charges.

Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said prosecutors had failed to guarantee that Assange, an Australian citizen who claims protections as a journalist for publishing U.S. classified information, could rely on press protections of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, reported Associated Press.

“The real issue is whether an adequate assurance has been provided to remove the real risk identified by the court,” Fitzgerald said. “It is submitted that no adequate assurance has been made.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates