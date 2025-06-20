‘Will finish off BJP’: Uddhav Thackeray hints at alliance with Raj Thackeray

Indicating that the option of an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) was on the cards, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said he would do what was in the minds of people of the state. There has been speculation of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) coming together ahead of the BMC polls, which are expected to happen in October this year. (File/Kalpak Pathak / Hindustan Times)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) President also took a dig at the Mahayuti alliance, saying that the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, addressing the party's foundation day event on Thursday, said if the BJP dared to finish Thackeray, then he would "finish off" the BJP.

"... What people want will happen. We will see how it is to be done. The BJP and Shinde Sena do not want Marathi parties to unite. If you try to finish the Thackeray brand, we will finish off the BJP," Thackeray said.

Uddhav said he would not allow the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra. He remarked that just ahead of the BMC polls, the imposition of Hindi was nothing but an attempt to create division among Marathis and non-Marathis.

"The imposition of Hindi in the state will not be allowed at any cost. The BJP wants to create a divide between Marathi and Hindi speakers on the eve of civic polls," the Former Maharashtra CM said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for the Indrayani River bridge collapse in Pune and asked Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar whether he would take responsibility for the accident, as he is the guardian minister of Pune.

"Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Pune, so will he take responsibility for the accident?" Raut said in a press conference here.

Four people were killed when an old bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed.

He also criticised the Maharashtra government over the daily accidents occurring since it came to power, calling it a "cursed government" (Panauti Sarkar).

He also raised concerns about the demolition of a platform (chabutra) near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Malvan. Referring to an event held there a few months ago, Raut questioned whether corruption was involved.