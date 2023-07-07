Will NYC single ladies say 'I Do' to the Former Mayor Bill De Blasio?

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced his separation from his wife of nearly 30 years, Chirlane McCray.

From Mayor to Bachelor! (Image Credit: FROM ROBERTO SERRA/GETTY IMAGES.)

In the wake of this news, de Blasio's dating prospects have become a topic of discussion, with some curious about who would be interested in dating the former mayor.

In a candid piece published in The New York Times, de Blasio and McCray opened up about their conscious uncoupling, attributing the breakdown of their marriage to de Blasio's demanding political career and unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign.

Despite their separation, the couple revealed that they are still living together.

Taking a lighthearted approach to the situation, The New York Post asked single women in the city and beyond if they would be willing to date de Blasio, sparking a range of responses.

Some women expressed interest in the former mayor due to his proximity to power and his towering height.

Tatyana Burika, an artist living in the Financial District, found de Blasio's past role as mayor intriguing, stating, "The fact that he was mayor is enough for me. He must be smart. I am Russian and traditional, so I will adapt to my man's politics, whatever they are. Plus I have a fetish for tall guys and he is handsome"

Rapper Tiko Texas also showed interest, noting the Former Mayor's previous relationship with a black woman and his connections, saying, "He got money, he like chocolate, why not? I'm down to have a drink and see what fun we could get into."

However, not everyone was enthusiastic about the idea. Comedian Christy Miller mentioned that de Blasio's living arrangement with his ex-wife would not be an issue for her, but she jokingly expressed concerns about McCray coming into her room.

On the other hand, Gloria Velez found de Blasio's living situation unappealing, stating, "Either you are [dedicated] or you aren't [with your spouse]. You can't be a little bit pregnant. I don't believe in sharing."

Despite the mixed responses from a wide array of women, it is clear that de Blasio's dating prospects have generated some curiosity. While some individuals showed interest in his height, connections, or past political career, others found his living arrangement or policies unappealing.