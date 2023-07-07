Trump fires back at 'loser' label by Fox News analyst, sparks social media storm

Former President Donald Trump quickly responded to Fox News analyst Brit Hume's comment, in which Hume referred to him as a "loser" during a recent appearance on Fox News' Special Report. Trump chose to utilize his preferred social media platform, Truth Social, to voice his dissent and provide his own perspective on the matter. FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7.(AP)

Hume's remark came during a discussion about the 2024 GOP presidential primary, where preliminary polls indicated Trump's substantial lead over other Republican contenders like Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. Despite this, critics have raised concerns over Trump's claims of election fraud and the GOP's lackluster performance under his leadership.

During the segment, Hume argued that Trump could be labeled a "loser" due to the string of electoral defeats experienced by him and his endorsed candidates. Responding to Hume's comment, Trump declared on Truth Social, "First of all, he never thought I would win in 2016, & some things never change." The former president went on to highlight his record-breaking number of votes in the 2020 election and contested President Joe Biden's victory.

While Biden did receive over 81.2 million votes, surpassing Trump's approximately 74.2 million, Trump and his closest allies continue to cling to the belief that the election was stolen. However, multiple investigations have debunked these claims, and Trump himself faces two criminal probes into allegations of attempting to overturn the election results.

Moreover, some Republicans attribute the GOP's underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms to Trump's influence. Although he endorsed over 250 candidates, only around 82 percent emerged victorious. Critics argue that many of these wins were in races where the endorsed candidates were already favored to win. Notably, Trump's support failed to deliver success in high-stakes contests like Georgia's Senate runoff.

Hume's analysis didn't stop at branding Trump a "loser." He also suggested that the former president needs to adopt a new strategy to succeed in the future. "He continually talks about how he didn't lose in 2020, which most people believe he did lose," Hume commented.

This sentiment was echoed by Governor DeSantis, who warned fellow Republicans during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. He urged the party to concentrate on Biden's failures and their vision for the future, rather than dwelling on past elections, to secure victory in 2024.

