‘Will Pakistan recognise Israel?’: Reporter shouts question, Ishaq Dar, Rubio walk away | WATCH

During a meeting between Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar and US secretary of state Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday, a reporter shouted a question about whether Pakistan was willing to recognise Israel. This comes after US President Donald Trump asked several Arab and Muslim nations to join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic ties with Israel as part of a potential deal to end the Iran conflict. The reporter shouted a question related to Trump’s appeal to Arab and Muslim countries, including Pakistan. (Reuters/X via @FaisalzUpdates)

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‘Will Pakistan recognise Israel?’ Pakistan, which has projected itself as a mediator to ease tensions in West Asia, does not recognise the State of Israel and has no diplomatic relations with it.

Although Dar also serves as deputy prime minister, Pakistan’s bid to mediate an end to the Iran conflict has largely been led by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

At the Washington meeting between Dar and Rubio, a reporter identified as Faisal Ali Shah from ‘The Pakistan Daily’ shouted a question related to Trump’s appeal to Arab and Muslim countries, including Pakistan.

“Will Pakistan recognise Israel?” he shouted. Neither leader responded, and the question went unanswered.