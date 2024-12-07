Will the West betray or save anti-Putin protesters in Georgia?

NIGHT AFTER night, a contest between fear and hope is playing out on the streets of Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi. Defying club-wielding riot police, protesters have gathered each evening since November 28th to demand that their government resumes its frozen bid to join the European Union and holds fresh, unrigged elections. This being real life rather than a morality tale, it cannot be ruled out that fear will win. Demonstrators participate a rally to protest against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)(AP)

If brutish local police were Georgia’s only threat, pro-European protesters might be on solid ground. Speaking to your columnist from Tbilisi, demonstrators described a city in a febrile, daring mood since the ruling Georgian Dream party, controlled by a tycoon who made billions in Russia, announced that it would suspend the country’s campaign to join the EU until late 2028.

For six evenings, at the time of writing, tens of thousands of Georgians have gathered in front of their parliament and other seats of power. Many wave Georgian flags and the blue and gold EU standard. Some hold banners reading “Georgia is Europe”. Women have shown particular courage, says Ana Toklikishvili, a democracy activist, noting they have engaged with masked riot police and tried to persuade them to side with the people.

As the night goes on the streets become emptier and more dangerous. Fireworks are fired at police and the windows of parliament are smashed. As dawn nears police squads grab demonstrators, sending some to hospital with neck injuries and smashed faces. Local journalists have been singled out for beatings, sometimes as cameras are rolling. Another demonstrator would like to see fresh elections, but is ready to fight for a revolution. Calling Georgia’s rulers weaker than the strongmen who govern Russia, Belarus or other former Soviet republics, he growls: “I do not think that they are as tough as other dictators.”

Alas, this is not only a domestic struggle. Georgia’s increasingly autocratic government has a more potent source of terror to draw on—the supposed threat from Russia, their country’s neighbour, former overlord and frequent invader, albeit an overstretched one just now. Following a strategy used by other populists in fragile democracies in Russia’s near-abroad, Georgian Dream campaigned as a defender of peace: even though it is a cold, unhappy sort of peace, purchased by appeasing Russia’s wrath. Its election posters contrasted handsome images of Georgia with wrecked buildings in Ukraine. Its leaders accused opposition candidates and Western governments of forming a joint “Global War Party”, bent on an otherwise-avoidable conflict.

As Georgian streets fill with angry protesters, it is not because citizens have strong views on the optimal pace of their country’s EU-accession negotiations, counsels Shota Utiashvili, a scholar of international relations in Tbilisi and former official in a pro-Western government. Rather, when the country’s prime minister announced a suspension of talks with EU authorities, Georgians heard a threat to “stifle democracy at home”. In today’s Georgia, as in two other EU-candidate countries from the Soviet bloc, Moldova and Ukraine, “Europe” stands for democratic values, the rule of law and membership of a collective West. The alternative is a grimmer path towards autocracy and Russian domination, as endured in such satellite states as Belarus. Mr Utiashvili detects little love for Russia among the Georgian public. But even if most would prefer a European future, stoking panic about war can be effective. Georgian Dream’s propaganda line is that no outside power will protect the country, he explains, so that unless the current government remains in power: “The Russians will come.”

To counter the Russian bogeyman, the West’s best weapon is hope, and credible assurances that Georgia, a country of 3.7m, surrounded by such unstable neighbours as Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, has real prospects of joining the EU, and possibly NATO one day. Therein lies a dilemma. Inside the EU, popular support for further enlargement is fragile. America has just elected a NATO-sceptic president. In the specific case of Georgia, EU leaders and many European governments say they must hold its rulers to account for possible abuses during the elections in October, as well as for a slew of recent, anti-democratic laws. Yet imposing harsh sanctions on Georgia risks pushing it into Russia’s arms.

During earlier waves of enlargement in 2004 and 2007, when the EU took in 12 new countries, most of them from the former socialist bloc, the promise of membership offered a potent incentive for reforms. Posted to Brussels from 2005 to 2010, your columnist reported on corruption scandals and environmental disasters that were tackled because new and aspiring members had to comply with EU standards. (A visit to a leaky, Soviet-era Czech uranium mine lingers in the memory).

Openness is still the West’s superpower

The flipside of that record of success involves the potential costs of failure. EU governments have a horror of admitting new members whose legal systems or regulations fall short of the bloc’s shared standards. If NATO ever extends guarantees that are not sincere, the whole alliance will be weakened. Moreover, both institutions have little ability to punish members that slide back into autocracy after they have entered the club.

Despair is premature. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revitalised support for enlargement among many EU and NATO leaders, reports a Western official. True, some standards may need loosening if new members are to join either institution soon. Coalitions of EU or NATO members may have to challenge Russian aggression, if consensus is impossible. Still, enlargement is back as a strategic asset, though Tbilisi’s protesters might be shocked if they knew how long their road to the West will be. Fear of Russia imperils Georgian democracy. It might be its best hope, too.

