World awaits Iran's response to US strikes as Israel ramps up attacks | 5 key facts

Tensions continue to soar in the Middle East region as Israel and Iran traded heavy fire on Monday, with US officials reportedly warning of possible Iranian retaliation in a day or two to the weekend strikes targeting nuclear facilities. Reportedly, there is 'imminent threat' of Iranian air strikes on the United States' base in Qatar. (AFP)

Two US officials told Reuters that the US has assessed that Iran could retaliate against the American forces in the Middle East as soon as the next day or two. They also noted that Washington is still seeking a diplomatic resolution. Follow Iran Israel war news live updates

Israel on Monday once again hit Iran's Fordow nuclear site, saying that the attack was aimed at obstructing the access routes to the facility. Airstrikes also hit Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with Iran's judiciary confirming the attack and clarifying that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, Qatar closed its airspace on Monday, citing heightened threats of Iranian retaliation against the US over the American strikes that hit Iran's nuclear sites this weekend.

