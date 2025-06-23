Israel strikes 6 Iranian airports, destroys runways, F-14, F-5 jets | Video

The Israel defense forces said on Monday that it struck six airports across western, central, and eastern Iran, destroying F-14, F-5 and AH-1 aircraft. The strikes also destroyed runways, underground hangars, and refueling aircraft. The Israeli strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft.(X/@IDF)

"The Air Force attacked six Iranian regime airfields in western, eastern, and central Iran in an effort to deepen air superiority. The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime," the IDF said in a post on X, sharing a video of the airstrikes. Follow Israel Iran war live updates

WATCH:

The military said that the destroyed Iranian aircraft were meant to stop the jets of the Israeli Air Force. "The IAF impaired takeoff capabilities from these airports, as well as the Iranian military's ability to operate its air force from them," it added.

The strikes come against the backdrop of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, especially following the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.

Iran-Israel war

Meanwhile, the Israeli military again on Monday struck the Fordow enrichment site to obstruct the access roads to it. Tehran's notorious Evin Prison was also hit by the Israeli strikes.

Iran's judiciary confirmed the attack on Evin Prison and said that it sustained some damage, but the situation was under control.

Iran also fired a fresh salvo of missiles and drones at Israel, warning the United States that its military now has a "free hand" to hit American targets.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, with the latter condemning the US strikes on Tehran.

“We, for our part, are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people,” Putin said, noting Russia’s “long-standing, good, reliable relations with Iran.”

Araghchi thanked Russia and said that the country has always been Iran's partner in the peaceful nuclear energy sector, adding that it played a positive role in negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.

The Israeli defence ministry warned Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that for every attack on Israel's home front, the dictator "will be severely punished", adding that the strikes on Iran will continue "with full force".

It added that Israel will continue to act and defeat the enemy until all its war objectives are achieved.