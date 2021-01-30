World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations in Africa
The World Bank has committed $12 billion to African countries to support vaccination programs, the South African Presidency said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the statement.
The statement follows a Jan. 27 virtual meeting on the Africa Covid-19 vaccine financing and deployment strategy, which was attended by David Malpass, president of the World Bank.
