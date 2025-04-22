World Earth Day 2025 theme: Focus on clean energy, global participation

Every year on April 22, people across the world unite to mark Earth Day, organising events and raising awareness of environmental threats. Earth Day is celebrated with a mission of broadening, educating and activating the environmental movements worldwide. School children hold posters with message to save earth on the eve of 'Word Earth Day', in Prayagraj, Monday, April 21, 2025. (PTI)

This year, Earth Day is being celebrated under the theme of ‘Our Power, Our Planet’, calling everyone to unite for renewable energy and make an effort to triple the clean energy by 2030.

Why is Earth Day observed

Earth Day is an opportunity for people to contribute towards the alarming crisis faced by Earth and also to celebrate the green initiatives taken around the world. The crisis discussed ranges from increased plastic pollution and depletion of resources.

World Earth Day 2025 theme

According to Earthday.org, the theme of World Earth Day 2025 is ‘Our Power, Our Planet’ with a focus on renewable energy. The website also features a global event map where anyone can register and participate in the events near them.

How did Earth Day get its name

The origins of the Earth Day movement trace back to the US in 1970. It was co-organised by Denis Hayes, a student activist at the time and founder of EDO, according to earthday.org.

Hayes was recruited by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson to organise campus teach-ins focused on environmental awareness. However, the challenge quickly became how to expand the initiative beyond college campuses to engage the wider public.

Their first major decision was choosing a date. They settled on April 22 — a Wednesday that year — strategically placed between Spring Break and final exams to maximise student participation. They also gave the event a name: Earth Day.

Ambassador of World Earth Day 2025

Antonique Smith, a Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and long-time climate activist, has been named the official Earth Day ambassador for Earth Day 2025.

Known for her powerful roles as Faith Evans in Notorious and Mimi Marquez in Rent on Broadway, she has both star power and a deep commitment to environmental justice. She is also the co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit Climate Revival, focusing on communities of faith and people of colour to confront climate change. On Earth Day, Antonique will contribute through a live performance of “Love Song to the Earth” in Times Square, New York City, in collaboration with EARTHDAY.ORG, OMMM, and Good News Planet.